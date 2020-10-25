Gorman-Rupp Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) with ticker code (GRC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 39 and has a mean target at 39. With the stocks previous close at 32.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $889m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gormanrupp.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and ecommerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

