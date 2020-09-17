Gorman-Rupp Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) found using ticker (GRC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 39 calculating the average target price we see 39. Now with the previous closing price of 32.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.3 while the 200 day moving average is 30.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $842m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gormanrupp.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and ecommerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

