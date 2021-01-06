Gores Holdings IV – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Gores Holdings IV with ticker code (GHIV) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 11 while the 200 day moving average is 10.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $688m. Find out more information at: http://www.gores.com

Gores Holdings IV intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.