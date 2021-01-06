Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Gores Holdings IV – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Gores Holdings IV with ticker code (GHIV) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.13 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 11 while the 200 day moving average is 10.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $688m. Find out more information at: http://www.gores.com

Gores Holdings IV intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.