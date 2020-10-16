Goodrich Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (GDP) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 and has a mean target at 12.33. Now with the previous closing price of 9.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.25 while the 200 day moving average is 7.48. The market cap for the company is $117m. Company Website: http://www.goodrichpetroleum.com

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 176 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 37 fields in seven states of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 517 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 510 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

