Goodrich Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (GDP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.49 while the 200 day moving average is 7.75. The company has a market cap of $135m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goodrichpetroleum.com

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 176 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 37 fields in seven states of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 517 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 510 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn