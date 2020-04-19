Good Times Restaurants Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 604.2% Upside

Good Times Restaurants Inc. with ticker code (GTIM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 604.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goodtimesburgers.com

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn