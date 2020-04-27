Good Times Restaurants Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 575.7% Upside

Good Times Restaurants Inc. found using ticker (GTIM) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 575.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.72 and the 200 day MA is 1.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $9m. Find out more information at: http://www.goodtimesburgers.com

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

