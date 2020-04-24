Good Times Restaurants Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 532.9% Upside

Good Times Restaurants Inc. found using ticker (GTIM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 and has a mean target at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 532.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.78 and the 200 day MA is 1.42. The market cap for the company is $9m. Visit the company website at: http://www.goodtimesburgers.com

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

