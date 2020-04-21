Good Times Restaurants Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 495.2% Upside

Good Times Restaurants Inc. found using ticker (GTIM) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 495.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10m. Visit the company website at: http://www.goodtimesburgers.com

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn