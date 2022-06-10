Twitter
Good News for Northbridge Industrial, Nanoco Group, Serinus Energy and Open Orphan this week

Nanoco Group plc

This week saw Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) the power reliability company provide a trading update in which it reported that while the first quarter was ahead of management’s expectations this has now accelerated further into the second quarter.

Northbridge Industrial ahead of expectations and accelerating further

A busy week for Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, which made several announcements this week.

That it has signed a major work package with its important European electronics customer, provided an update to its litigation against Samsung for the willful infringement of the Group’s IP and that it had raised £2.25m from a Placing and a Subscription for new shares at a price of 37 pence per share. Turner Pope Investments research suggested a positive outcome to the trial could be in the range of US$200m to US$300m for Samsung’s historical US infringement alone.

Nanoco Group – what can we expect from Samsung’s historical US infringement

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) has announced this week that the exploration drilling program in Romania is progressing well and the work to prepare for drilling is ahead of schedule. Serinus Energy will provide further updates to the market as this drilling program progresses over the summer.

Serinus Energy drilling preparations in Romania are ahead of schedule

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, announced its audited final results for the 12 months ended 31st December 2021 in which it reported record revenues of £39.0m representing 76% growth.

Open Orphan report record revenues and EBITDA-profitability and significant operational progress

