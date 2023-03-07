Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Gooch & Housego, 31.7% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Gooch & Housego, with ticker (LON:GHH) now has a potential upside of 31.7% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gooch & Housego, share price of 512 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 31.7%. Trading has ranged between 388 (52 week low) and 1,065 (52 week high) with an average of 168,787 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £125,710,179.

Gooch & Housego PLC is a United Kingdom-based photonics technology company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, engineering and manufacturing advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the aerospace and defense, industrial and telecom, life sciences and scientific research sectors. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences / Biophotonics and Industrial. Its Aerospace & Defence solutions include satellite communications, optical imaging in harsh environments, airborne and spaceborne navigation and laser directed energy weapons. Its Industrial and Telecom solutions include lidar systems and laser-based semiconductor manufacturing. Its Life Sciences solutions include optical coherence tomography, aesthetic laser manufacturing and medical device design for manufacture. Its products include Acousto-Optics, Crystal Optics, Electro-Optics, Fiber Optics, Precision Optics, Lens Systems and AFV Vision Systems.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/hwUDQ
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.