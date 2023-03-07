Gooch & Housego, 31.7% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Gooch & Housego, with ticker (LON:GHH) now has a potential upside of 31.7% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Gooch & Housego, share price of 512 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 31.7%. Trading has ranged between 388 (52 week low) and 1,065 (52 week high) with an average of 168,787 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £125,710,179.



Gooch & Housego PLC is a United Kingdom-based photonics technology company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, engineering and manufacturing advanced photonic systems, components and instrumentation for applications in the aerospace and defense, industrial and telecom, life sciences and scientific research sectors. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences / Biophotonics and Industrial. Its Aerospace & Defence solutions include satellite communications, optical imaging in harsh environments, airborne and spaceborne navigation and laser directed energy weapons. Its Industrial and Telecom solutions include lidar systems and laser-based semiconductor manufacturing. Its Life Sciences solutions include optical coherence tomography, aesthetic laser manufacturing and medical device design for manufacture. Its products include Acousto-Optics, Crystal Optics, Electro-Optics, Fiber Optics, Precision Optics, Lens Systems and AFV Vision Systems.







