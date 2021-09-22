Goldman Sachs Group (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Goldman Sachs Group (The) with ticker code (GS) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 533 and 330 with the average target price sitting at 426.38. With the stocks previous close at 378.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 403.41 and the 200 day moving average is 368.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $126,695m. Company Website: http://www.goldmansachs.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt, as well as originates structured securities. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of equity intermediation and equity financing, clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products. The company’s Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, deposit taking, and lending; private banking; and unsecured loans, as well as accepts saving and time deposits. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.