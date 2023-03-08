Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd found using ticker (GSS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.91 and 3.81 calculating the average target price we see 3.86. With the stocks previous close at 3.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day MA is 3.79 and the 200 day moving average is 3.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $454m. Company Website: 0

The potential market cap would be $451m based on the market concensus.