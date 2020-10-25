Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd found using ticker (GSS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.28 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.75. With the stocks previous close at 4.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.44 and the 200 day MA is 3.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $477m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

