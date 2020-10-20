Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd with ticker code (GSS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.28 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.46 and the 200 day MA is 3.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $457m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

