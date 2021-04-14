Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.2% Upside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd with ticker code (GSS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.97 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 75.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.19 and the 200 day moving average is 3.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $359m. Company Website: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana. Golden Star Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.