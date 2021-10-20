Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd with ticker code (GSS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.62 with the average target price sitting at 4.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.49 and the 200 day MA is 2.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $318m. Find out more information at: http://www.gsr.com

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.