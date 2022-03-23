Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

Golden Star Resources, Ltd with ticker code (GSS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.91 and 3.78 calculating the average target price we see 3.83. Now with the previous closing price of 3.89 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $451m. Find out more information at: https://www.gsr.com

The potential market cap would be $444m based on the market concensus.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.