Golden Star Resources, Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Golden Star Resources, Ltd with ticker code (GSS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.91 and 3.81 calculating the average target price we see 3.86. With the stocks previous close at 3.89 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.79 and the 200 day moving average is 3.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $454m. Company Website: https://www.gsr.com

The potential market cap would be $451m based on the market concensus.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. As of January 28, 2022, Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Chijin International (HK) Limited.

