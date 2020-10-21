Gold Standard Ventures Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 151.4% Upside

Gold Standard Ventures Corporat with ticker code (GSV) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.81 and 1.81 with the average target price sitting at 1.81. With the stocks previous close at 0.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 151.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.79 and the 200 day MA is 0.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $222m. Find out more information at: http://www.goldstandardv.com

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

