Gold Standard Ventures Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.6% Upside

Gold Standard Ventures Corporat found using ticker (GSV) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.81 and 1.81 calculating the average target price we see 1.81. With the stocks previous close at 0.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.75. The company has a market cap of $238m. Find out more information at: http://www.goldstandardv.com

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

