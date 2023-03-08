Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.78. Now with the previous closing price of 9.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.93 and the 200 day MA is 9.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $10,688m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.