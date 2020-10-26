Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 and has a mean target at 14.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.59 while the 200 day moving average is 10.41. The company has a market cap of $9,936m. Find out more information at: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 616 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 882 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn