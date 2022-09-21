Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.5% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 13.81. Now with the previous closing price of 7.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.71 and the 200 day MA is 11.19. The company has a market cap of $6,816m. Company Website: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $12,099m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.