Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.7% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 13.13. With the stocks previous close at 7.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 67.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.14 while the 200 day moving average is 10.88. The company has a market cap of $7,130m. Find out more information at: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $11,956m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.