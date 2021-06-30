Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.1% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10.75 calculating the mean target price we have 12.91. Now with the previous closing price of 8.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.1%. The 50 day MA is 10.83 and the 200 day MA is 9.81. The company has a market cap of $7,864m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.