Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11.02 with the average target price sitting at 13.65. Now with the previous closing price of 9.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The day 50 moving average is 11.49 while the 200 day moving average is 10.95. The company has a market cap of $8,002m. Company Website: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces. The company also holds copper mineral reserves totaling 616 million pounds and mineral resources totaling 882 million pounds. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.