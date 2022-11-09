Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 11.01 calculating the mean target price we have 12. With the stocks previous close at 8.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.02 and the 200 day MA is 10.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,779m. Company Website: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $12,109m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.