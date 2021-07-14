Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.9% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14.5 and 10.75 with the average target price sitting at 12.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.15 while the 200 day moving average is 9.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,529m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.