Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The 50 day MA is 8.63 and the 200 day moving average is 9.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,374m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.