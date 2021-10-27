Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.34. Now with the previous closing price of 9.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,682m. Find out more information at: http://www.goldfields.com

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.