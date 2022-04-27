Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 16.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.98. The market cap for the company is $13,141m. Company Website: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $16,638m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.