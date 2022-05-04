Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Gold Fields Limited found using ticker (GFI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.75. Now with the previous closing price of 13.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.91 and the 200 day MA is 11.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,461m. Find out more information at: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $15,670m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.