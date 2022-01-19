Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 11 and has a mean target at 12.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.48 while the 200 day moving average is 9.79. The market cap for the company is $8,836m. Company Website: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $10,484m based on the market concensus.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.