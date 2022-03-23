Gold Fields Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.7% Downside

Gold Fields Limited with ticker code (GFI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.25. With the stocks previous close at 15.96 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,884m. Visit the company website at: https://www.goldfields.com

The potential market cap would be $12,396m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.