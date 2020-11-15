Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 7.1 calculating the mean target price we have 10.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.61 and the 200 day MA is 6.54. The company has a market cap of $1,260m. Company Website: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 16.9 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. As of June 29, 2020, it operated a fleet of 131 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.