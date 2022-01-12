Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.2% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.75 and 3.83 calculating the mean target price we have 8.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.2%. The day 50 moving average is 6.08 while the 200 day moving average is 7.75. The market cap for the company is $1,141m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.