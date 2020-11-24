Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 7.1 and has a mean target at 11.14. With the stocks previous close at 8.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.94 and the 200 day MA is 6.72. The market cap for the company is $1,545m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 16.9 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. As of June 29, 2020, it operated a fleet of 131 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.