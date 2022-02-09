Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.75 and 3.83 with a mean TP of 7.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.59. The company has a market cap of $1,325m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,588m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.