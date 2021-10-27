Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.9% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.12. With the stocks previous close at 6.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.33 and the 200 day MA is 8.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,153m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.