Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.25 and 3.83 calculating the mean target price we have 8.1. With the stocks previous close at 5.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.31 while the 200 day moving average is 7.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,078m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,732m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

