Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.3% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.75 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 4.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.44 while the 200 day moving average is 4.63. The company has a market cap of $4,879m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,823m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.