Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5.9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.39. With the stocks previous close at 7.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.99 and the 200 day MA is 8.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,383m. Visit the company website at: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.