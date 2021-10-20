Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.39. With the stocks previous close at 7.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.52 and the 200 day moving average is 8.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,344m. Visit the company website at: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.