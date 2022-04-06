Twitter
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3.83 calculating the mean target price we have 8.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.59 and the 200 day moving average is 6.96. The company has a market cap of $1,440m. Company Website: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,508m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

