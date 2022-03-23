Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.75 and 3.83 with the average target price sitting at 8.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,246m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,700m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.