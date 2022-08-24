Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 2.9 calculating the average target price we see 5.32. Now with the previous closing price of 3.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.59 and the 200 day moving average is 5.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,862m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $9,266m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.