Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.75 and 2.6 calculating the mean target price we have 4.72. Now with the previous closing price of 3.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.71 while the 200 day moving average is 4.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,912m. Company Website: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,860m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.