Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes with ticker code (GOL) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6.6 calculating the mean target price we have 10.66. Now with the previous closing price of 8.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The day 50 moving average is 9.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.85. The company has a market cap of $1,680m. Company Website: http://www.voegol.com.br

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.