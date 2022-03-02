Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.25 and 3.83 with a mean TP of 8.05. Now with the previous closing price of 6.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.45 and the 200 day MA is 7.46. The market cap for the company is $1,248m. Find out more information at: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $1,539m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 18.2 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 120 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.